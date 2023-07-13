Rangers Boss Beale Thrilled To Reunite With Balogun

Rangers manager, Michael Beale is delighted to have Leon Balogun back at the club, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun make a surprise return to the Ibrox on Wednesday, penning a one-year contract.

Beale was Steven Gerrard’s assistant during Balogun’s previous two-year stint at Rangers.

The Nigerian international also played under Beale at Sky Bet Championship club, Queens Park Rangers last season.

“Leon is a person that I have full trust in both as a footballer and a man,” Beale told the club’s official website.

“He is extremely well-liked by everyone inside the club, and we are very happy to have someone with his experience and leadership qualities re-joining our squad. Naturally he will integrate back into the club very quickly and he understands fully our way of working and style of play.

“As a free agent, we were able to move quickly so that he could join us here in Germany. It was really nice to…