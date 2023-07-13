Waldrum Admits Injury Worries Ahead Super Falcons Vs Canada

Randy Waldrum has disclosed that some Super Falcons players are suffering from injuries just 11 days before their Group B opener with Canada at this year’s women’s World Cup.

Waldrum disclosed this in a video interview posted on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

When asked if there are injury worries, Waldrum said:“Couple of knocks, couple of injuries that concern me a little bit but outside of that they are healthy so it’s all about their performances and how they play.“

Waldrum however described the camping exercise as very good so far.

“It’s been very good, camp has gone really well the players are working really hard, the talent level is good. We are happy with what we are into now which is day five so it’s been fun to watch.“

The Super Falcons will hope to make it out of a group that has hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

At the last World Cup tournament in 2019 in France, the nine-time African champions reached the…