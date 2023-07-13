Zuckerberg Trains With Adesanya Ahead Of Musk

META Platforms owner Mark Zuckerberg has been training with Nigerian mixed martial arts star Israel Adesanya in preparation for a proposed cage fight with Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg, whose company owns Facebook and Instagram, recently launched social media app Threads to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter after both American tech billionaires called each other out.

The two agreed to an MMA fight last month and could meet in an Ultimate Fighting Championship mega-bout.

While Musk has been pictured alongside UFC legend Georges St-Pierre and his longtime coach John Danaher, Zuckerberg has been preparing with UFC champion Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski.

UFC chief Dana White is confident the fight will happen despite widespread doubts, and he has even started selling t-shirts to promote the clash.

According to Mirror Fighting, Musk and Zuckerberg spent 90 minutes on the phone with White to discuss the fight and they plan to donate all the money they earn from it to charity.

