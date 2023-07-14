Arsenal Confirm £40m Signing Of Timber From Ajax

Arsenal have announced the signing of Jurrien Timber from Eredivisie giants Ajax in a deal believed to be worth £40million.

Timber becomes Arsenal’s second signing this summer following the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

“Netherlands international Jurrien Timber has joined us from Ajax on a long-term contract,” the club stated.

“The 22-year-old defender was a key member of the Ajax team, where he made 121 senior appearances in all competitions, winning two league titles and a Dutch Cup during his time with the Amsterdam side.

“Jurrien joined Ajax’s academy in 2014 with his twin brother Quinten, who currently plays for Eredivisie side, Feyenoord.

“The versatile player signed his first professional contract for Ajax in 2018 and went on to make his senior debut in a 3-1 win over SC Heerenveen in March 2020.

“Jurrien was a member of the Netherlands squad for both UEFA Euro 2020 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making his senior debut for the national team in June…