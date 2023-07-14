Broos Backs South Africa For 2026 World Cup Qualification

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed confidence that his side will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup from Group C.

In Thursday’s draw in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Bafana Bafana was placed in Group C against Super Eagles of Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho.

The 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winners have not featured at the World Cup since hosting the 2010 edition.

Reacting to the draw Broos, who has been in charge of Bafana Bafana since 2021, said his players are in a much better place than they were two years ago and he strongly believes that they can qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“The away games will be very important in a group like ours, but now a little bit more because we have five difficult away games for different reasons,” he told www.safa.net.

“I think it is possible for South Africa to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup first in the group. If you see the progress we have made in the last two years, you cannot compare those…