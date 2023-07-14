Djokovic Creates Grand Slam Record In Semi-final Win Vs Sinner

Serbia tennis star Novak Djokovic reached the 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles final for the fifth successive year with a dominant win in Friday’s semi-final against Jannik Sinner.

It is a record 35th Grand Slam final appearance for second seed Djokovic who surpassed the tally he previously shared with American Chris Evert.

Djokovic put up a dominant performance to seal a 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win against the Italian eighth seed, leaving him one victory away from a record-equalling eighth men’s title.

The 36-year-old Serb could also earn a record-equalling 24th major title.

He will play Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

The pair, who contest the second semi-final later on Friday, are bidding to reach their first final at the All England Club.

On his part, Djokovic will be playing in his ninth Wimbledon showpiece.

Djokovic has not lost a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016 and has not been beaten on Centre Court since…