I Wasn’t Given Enough Opportunity At Chelsea

Former Chelsea midfielder, Christian Pulisic has criticized the Blues for given him less opportunity to prove his worth at the club.

Recall that Pulisic completed his move to AC Milan on Thursday to bring an end to his spell at Chelsea following his €64million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019.

Speaking to ESPN, Pulisic was asked if he could have been given more opportunities to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

“Of course. I’d like to think so. Of course there are definitely times where I wish I could’ve gotten more of an opportunity and been that guy.

“But yeah, for whatever reason, that’s not the case and like I said, I’m just so excited for this new challenge and I’m definitely ready and up for it,” Pulisic said.

Pulisic scored 26 goals in 145 appearances across his four seasons for Chelsea.

