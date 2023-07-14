Messi Goes Shopping In Florida Ahead Inter Miami Unveiling

Lionel Messi was seen doing grocery shopping with his family in a Florida supermarket after joining MLS side Inter Miami, pending his official unveiling to the fans and media on Sunday, July 16 2023.

The World Cup winner with Argentina may have thought he wouldn’t be as well known in the United States as he is in Europe. But it appears he’ll still have trouble getting past fans as he walks down the street.

According to Goal, the 35-year-old appeared in good spirits as he stocked up on groceries in Miami, his new home. He posed for numerous photos with onlookers who must have been startled to see one of football’s legends loading up his cart with grocery items.

Before his official debut as an Inter Miami player, Messi is adjusting to life in the United States. The club is preparing to renovate…