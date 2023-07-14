Wimbledon: Alcaraz Overwhelms Medvedev, Sets Up Final Clash Against Djokovic

World number one Carlos Alcaraz set up a blockbuster Wimbledon final against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic after sweeping aside Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz, 20, dominated the semi-final 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and will on Sunday attempt to prevent Djokovic, 36, from winning a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career major.

Djokovic earlier defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to reach his ninth Wimbledon final.

Competing under the roof on Centre Court, the 20-year-old Spaniard showcased his deft touch and devastating power to become the third Spanish man to reach the title match at SW19, joining 1966 champion Manuel Santana and two-time titlist Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, who overwhelmed Alcaraz in the French Open semi-finals last month, is bidding to become the oldest men’s singles champion and match Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams.

