Agbonlahor Urges Chelsea To Sign Osimhen

Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Chelsea to add Victor Osimhen to their squad this summer.

The Blues have embarked on a massive overhaul this summer.

The likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havetz, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have all left the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have however welcomed Christopher Nkunku and Nicholas Jackson.

Agbonlahor believes Osimhen would be a good addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“They still need a proper striker. I liked Romelu Lukaku when he was playing at Everton. It is what a lot of teams need right out in the league as well,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“Victor Osimhen would be good, but I think they are talking around £170m for him, which is too much.

“But I do feel that Chelsea need more as every team is improving.

“Villa will be there next season, so will Brighton so it will be harder for Chelsea to break into the top four, and…