Canada Hold England To Draw Ahead Opener With Super Falcons

Super Falcons first Group B opponent at this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup Canada held European champion England to a 0-0 draw in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Friday.

Both teams used the game to complete their preparation for the Women’s World Cup which will start on July 20.

The game at Queensland Sports Stadium was also the first for Canada since April 11 when they lost 2-1 to France in a friendly game.

Co-hosts Australia, who will take on the Super Falcons in their second group game, were also involved in a friendly on Friday as they faced France.

After 90 minutes of football a Mary Fowler goal secured a 1-0 win for the Australians.

Meanwhile, the friendly match between World Cup debutant Republic of Ireland Ireland and Colombia was abandoned after 20 minutes after becoming “overly physical”.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Super Falcons thrashed…