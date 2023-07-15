Exclusive: Forget South Africa, Benin, Focus On Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Rwanda In 2026 WCQ -Rufai Warns Eagles

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has warned the Super Eagles not to focus more of their attention on South Africa, Benin without showing respect to other teams in the group in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Recall that aside facing South Africa, Benin, the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions will battle it out against Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Lesotho in Group C.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Rufai warned the Super Eagles to treat every game like a cup final.

“If you ask me, this is a very tough group because facing teams like Rwanda, South Africa, Benin, Lesotho, and Zimbabwe won’t be easy.

“The Super Eagles must not underestimate Rwanda, Zimbabwe and Lesotho if they really want to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Every team must be treated with great respect and will must approach each game like a cup final.”

