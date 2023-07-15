Exclusive: Super Falcons Can Upset Canada In 2023 FIFAWWC Group B Clash -Dosu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph has reiterated that the Super Falcons have what it takes to upset Canada in Group B opener of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria are pitted alongside Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada in Group B.

With the team set to face Canada next week Friday, Dosu in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the Super Falcons can shock Canada.

“I know very well that many Nigerians are not giving the Super Falcons any chance to progress from the group after all the distractions.

“But then, I am very optimistic the Super Falcons will turn the situations around them to claim victory against Canada.

“Like they always say, impossible is nothing in the game of football. So I believe the team will make us proud.”

