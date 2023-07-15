Mendy Cleared Of Rape, Attempted Rape

Former Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy has been found not guilty of rape and attempted rape.

Mendy was accused of raping a 24-year-old woman in a bedroom at his multi-million-pound mansion in Cheshire in October 2020.

He was also charged with the attempted rape of a 29-year-old woman at his home two years earlier.

According to Sky News, Mendy, who had denied both charges, was found not guilty by the jury of six men and six women at Chester Crown Court. He said the encounters had been consensual.

The footballer was in tears after hearing the verdict, coming out of the court hugging his friends who were here to support him

A statement read outside court by his solicitors said Mendy “would like to thank the members of the jury for focusing on the evidence in this trial rather than on rumour and innuendo that have followed this case”.

They said Mendy has remained strong for almost three years since the police began investigating allegations made against him, but the…