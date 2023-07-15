My Ambitions Are To Win Premier League Title Champions League With Arsenal —Rice

Declan Rice has said his target at Arsenal is to win the Premier League and Champions League.

Rice completed his British record £105million transfer to the Gunners after 10 years at West Ham.

He becomes Arsenal’s third summer signing following the arrival of Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Speaking about his ambitions at the Gunners, Rice said:“My ambitions now are to win with Arsenal again. It’s time to go one step bigger and win the Premier League, win the Champions League, and I wouldn’t be here if I did not believe that.”

The 24-year-old disclosed that Mikel Arteta was a big influence in his decision to join Arsenal.

“In football, amazing opportunities arise. Big clubs, like Arsenal, have come for me and it’s really hard to turn down,” Rice said.

“You only ever get one career and I really believe in what Mikel is building here and the squad he’s building. I’m really looking forward to the future with Arsenal.

“With Mikel and…