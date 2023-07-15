Naija Super 8: Remo Stars Boss Ogunmodede Happy To Pick Final Ticket

Remo Stars coach, Daniel Ogunmodede is in jubilant mood following his team’s 2-1 victory over Lobi Stars in the semi-final of the Naija Super 8 competition.

Dela Akorli scored the first goal of the game in the 22nd minute after a lobbed ball by Isaac James.

Remo Stars skipper Nduka Junior headed in the second goal in the 47th minute following Sodiq Ismail’s free kick.

Joseph Atule pulled one back in the minute for Lobi from the penalty spot.

Ogunmodede took to his Twitter handle to express his delight after the game.

“Delighted to be in the first ever final of the #NaijaSuper8 after an intense semi-final victory. All glory to God for this feat … and credit to the players, coaching crew and back room staff for giving their 100% commitment to experience this special moment,” he Tweeted

The Ikenne club will play Sporting Lagos in the final of the competition on Sunday, July 16 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

Sporting Lagos also defeated Akwa United 2-1 to secure a place…