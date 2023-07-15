OFFICIAL: Rice Joins Arsenal On Long-Term Contract

Declan Rice has completed his British record £105million transfer to Arsenal.

The Gunners announced Rice’s arrival in a statement on their website on Saturday.

Rice becomes Arsenal’s third summer signing after the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea and Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

“England international Declan Rice has joined us from West Ham United on a long-term contract,” Arsenal stated.

“The 24-year-old midfielder already has vast experience, making 245 senior appearances for the Hammers as well as winning 43 caps for the Three Lions.

“Declan started his youth career at Chelsea, before joining the West Ham academy in 2014, and signed his first professional contract a year later. On the final day of the 2016/17 season, an 18-year-old Declan made his senior debut and soon became an integral part of their first-team squad for the following six seasons.

“He was named club captain in May 2022 and went on to lead the Hammers to the Europa Conference League title in…