Super Falcons Tackle Queensland Lions In Friendly

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on Australian champions, Queensland Lions FC in a friendly on Saturday.

It will be the team’s first tune up game since they set up camp in Brisbane, Australia ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The encounter is slated for the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre.

The friendly will give head coach Randy Waldrum the opportunity to perfect his tactics ahead of the World Cup.



Read Also:BetKing Sign Up Guide 2023: Promo Code, Registration, Deposit and Login

The 2023 Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will start next week Thursday.

The Super Falcons will face Olympic champions Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland in Group B.

The nine-time African champions will take on Canada in their opening game in Melbourne on July 21.

The West Africans have played in every edition of the competition.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…