Vondrousova Denies Tunisia’s Jabeur Historic Grand Slam Title

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova defeated Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur’s to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title.

Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title.

Also she is the third Czech Republic woman to win the women’s singles title.

The defeat means Jabeur’s wait for a major goes on and also stopped her from landing Africa’s and Arab first women’s singles Grand Slam title.

The 24-year-old Czech is ranked 42nd in the world after missing six months of last season with a wrist injury.

But she handled the nerves of the occasion better than 2022 runner-up Jabeur to win Saturday’s final 6-4 6-4.

Sixth seed Jabeur, 28, has now lost all three major finals she has played in and was in tears at the end.

Vondrousova, who came to Wimbledon as a fan last year wearing a cast after wrist surgery, fell flat on her back as the magnitude of what she had achieved sunk in.

Reacting to the loss Jabeur described it as the most…