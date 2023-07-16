2023 WWC: Super Falcons Storm Brisbane For Final Preparation

Nigeria’s Super Falcons arrived Brisbane, Australia on Sunday morning for their final preparation ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The players and their officials were met on arrival by the FIFA team and Nigerian community.

Randy Waldrum’s side are based

at the Sofitel Luxury Hotels, Brisbane.

The Super Falcons spent around two weeks in Gold Coast for the first leg of their preparation.

The West Africans thrashed Australian side, Queensland Lions FC 8-1 in a friendly on Saturday morning.

Barcelona Femeni star, Asisat Oshoala bagged a brace in the encounter.

Ifeoma Onumonu, Rasheedat Ajibade, Monday Gift , Toni Payne and Uchenna Kanu scored the other goals for the Super Falcons.

The team will depart for Melbourne on the eve of their opening fixture against olympic champions, Canada

The encounter is slated for Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday, July 21.

Co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland are the other teams in the group.

By Adeboye Amosu

