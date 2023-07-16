Amusan Wins Silesia Diamond League, Equals Meeting Record

Nigeria’s queen of the track, Oluwatobiloba Amusan caught the eye as she won the 100m hurdles at the Silesia Diamond League on Sunday.

Amusan took first position in the race with a time of 12.34s.

It was a meeting record and her personal best time this year.

American duo Harrison Kendra and Ali Nia came second and third respectively.

The 26-year-old reflected on her performance.

“I would not say that I executed, but the second part of the race was really good. I am most definitely building up for the World Championships, extremely satisfied with my season best – one step at a time,” Amusan was quoted by Making of Champions.

“I take it one step after the next. I knew it was going to be a battle until the finish line. I am happy to compete against the best. I am just out here doing well, I would not say that I am the best. I came out there, I was not feeling too good.”

She will defend her…