Eguavoen: Contract Talks With Peseiro Ongoing

Technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Augustine Eguavoen has revealed that the football house is currently in talks with Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro over a new contract.

Peseiro’s contract with the NFF ended at the end of June.

The Portuguese is willing to accept a pay cut to lead the Super Eagles to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire.

Eguavoen stated that the 63-year-old remains in charge of the three-time African champions despite the expiration of his contract.

“At the moment he is in charge, we are discussing in-house and we are giving him conditions as well,” Eguavoen told reporters at the end of FIFA Instructor’s Course held in Abuja.

“We are flexible, so it could be suitable for both sides and once we reach a common ground, why not?

“We would invite him and once we agree and we arrive at a common ground, we would be…