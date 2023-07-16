Jabeur Targets Africa’s First Female Singles Grand Slam Title

After her heartbreaking defeat to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final 12 months ago, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur is back in the grand finale once again.

This time Jabeur will be up against Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova.

A new name will on the Venus Rosewater Dish after the Centre Court showpiece as last year’s runner-up Jabeur takes on Vondrousova who is the first unseeded women’s finalist in SW19 since 1963.

Jabeur has looked every inch the title contender throughout the tournament with her all-round game and fighting spirit getting her this far.

If she defeat Vondrousova she will become the first female singles winner of a grand slam from an Arab or African country.

After reaching the French Open as a teenager in 2019, Vondrousova has suffered with health issues and revealed that her only participation in Wimbledon last year was watching her best friend in qualification at Roehampton while wearing a cast on her left wrist.





Marketa Vondrousova

But 12 months on she is…