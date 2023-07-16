Ramsey Joins Jamilu Collins At Cardiff City

Former Arsenal star midfielder Aaron Ramsey is now teammate with Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins at Cardiff City after signing a two-year contract.

The Welsh club announced Ramsey’s arrival on their website on Saturday.

It is a return for Ramsey to his boyhood club after featuring for the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Rangers.

“Cardiff City FC are delighted to announce that Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has returned to the Welsh capital, signing a two-year contract with the Bluebirds,” the club stated.

“A three-time Emirates FA Cup winner, the 32-year-old re-joins City for a third spell with the Club. After coming through the ranks with the Cardiff City Academy, Ramsey became our youngest ever player in April 2007, making his First Team debut aged just 16 years and 123 days – a record that stands to this day.

“The midfielder broke into the Bluebirds’ side during the 2007/08 campaign and came off the bench to replace City legend Peter Whittingham in the 2008 FA…