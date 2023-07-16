Ultimate Showdown As Djokovic, Alcaraz Battle For Wimbledon Title

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic will be aiming to win a record 24th Grand Slam as he pits his wits against world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London today (Sunday).

Djokovic comes into his ninth final at the grass Major after a straightforward 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over eighth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the final-four clash on Friday.

Interestingly, the 36-year-old Djokovic is unbeaten at The Championships in the last 34 matches and has not lost on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

On the other hand, Alcaraz enters his maiden Wimbledon final with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Victory over Alcaraz would mean Djokovic equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Majors. It would also be his eighth Wimbledon title and fifth in a row.

On the other hand, if Alcaraz beats Djokovic, he will become the third-youngest male…