2023 WWC: Canada, Australia, Others Can’t Stop Super Falcons

Technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen is confident the Super Falcons will make a big impact at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The nine-time African champions will be making their 10th appearance at the World Cup.

Randy Waldrum’s side will face olympic champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland in a difficult group.

Despite the enormity of the task before the team, Eguavoen is upbeat they will excel at the competition.

Read Also:Casino And Sports: The Role Of The Gambling Industry In Supporting And Developing Sports Events

“I’m very optimistic that they will perform well,” Eguavoen told reporters.

“The first game is always very important, the first game will determine how far we will go.

“Because if anything goes wrong in the first game, then the team becomes jittery, but with the quality of players we have, I think they are good enough to handle any kind of pressure and I’m looking at a very good…