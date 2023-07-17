Air Peace Backs Unprecedented Sports Initiative

By Ehi Braimah

Two significant events will take place on July 28 in Lagos. The first will be the unveiling of the historic Sports Diplomacy Wall of Fame at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA); the other will be a gathering of great sportsmen and women who would shine like a million stars at a gala evening at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The backstory of these two events revolves around Segun Odegbami, the famous footballer with the sobriquet, “Mathematical”, in view of his brilliant moves and scoring prowess when he played in the far right position with his No 7 jersey for the national football team, the Green Eagles.

It was in 1980 that Nigeria lifted the Africa Cup of Nations Cup for the first time inside the main bowl of the National Stadium in Lagos after beating the Desert Warriors of Algeria 3 – 0. Odegbami – an incisive columnist and analyst, also known as “Big Seg” – was a member of that historic conquering team.

The…