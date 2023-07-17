Chelsea Consider Move For Maguire

Chelsea are considering a move for Harry Maguire with the defender now set to depart Manchester United this summer.

Maguire was intent on fighting for his place at Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag last season.

However, ahead of the new Premier League campaign, Ten Hag has now stripped Maguire of the United captaincy

The Sun reported that Maguire is ‘angry, shocked and upset’ following his meeting with Ten Hag on Sunday in which he told the 30-year-old that he was no longer United captain.

The report claims that Maguire is ready to leave United this summer and Chelsea are among the clubs interested alongside West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Reacting to his removal as United captain, Maguire expressed his disappointment.

“After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I…