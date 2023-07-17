OBN Summer Basketball Camp Fiesta 2023 To Hold In Lekki, Ikoyi, Ikeja

The OBN Summer Basketball Camp Fiesta 2023 will take place in multiple camp locations in Lagos.

This was disclosed by founder of the OBN Academy and former NBA star Obinna Ekezie.

In an exclusive chat with Completesports.com at the Palm Shopping Mall where awareness for camp was held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, Ekezie said the idea is to make it easier for kids to attend the camps closer to them.

He said due to the fuel issue in the country, coming to the OBN Academy at Ajah wouldn’t be easy for most of the kids hence the idea of the multiple camps.

The OBN Summer Basketball Camp Fiesta 2023 hold from July 15 to September 2.



Among the camps that will host this year’s edition are OBN Academy, Ogombo road, Ajah, Meadow Hall School, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos Preparatory Secondary School Ikoyi and Greensprings School Ilupeju, Ikeja.

On the awareness drive at the Palm Shopping Mall where kids from the OBN Academy were on hand to showcase their skills in five on five games, slam dunks…