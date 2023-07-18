Ebi: Super Falcons Battle Ready

Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi claimed the team is fully prepared for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The competition which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will start on Thursday.

The Super Falcons were eliminated in the second round by Germany four years ago in France.

Ebi however believes they can do better this time around.

“Our ambition, definitely, is to do our best. We approach this World Cup with the mindset of performing to our utmost best and conquering. We had some disappointments at the last Africa Women’s Cup of Nations where we did not put the best performance,” the centre-back said in an interview with

CAFOnline.

“We have the opportunity at the World Cup where we do not want to disappoint again. I have faith in my team and I like our current state of mind. The team is united and I believe we will be able to do great things at the World Cup. We are motivated and we want to hoist Nigeria’s flag to the highest point.

