Edo RFC Wins First National Women’s Rugby Sevens Tournament

Edo State Rfc wins the first National Women's Rugby Sevens Tournament in Asaba hosted by the Delta State Government after defeating Gosar Rugby Club of Lagos 17 – 0 in the nail biting final match amidst heavy downpours in the first half.

Edo Rfc Center; Becky Okitikpi opened the scoring in the second minute when she received an offload from playmaker Augusta Mene to score under the post. conversion was misssed by Augusta. The ladies from Benin City dominated the breakdown and pinned Gosar in their half for most part of the first half as it ended 5-0 in extremely wet conditions as the heavy rain continues to pour.

The second half kicked off with Edo on the front foot and it wasn’t long before their prop; Precious Ukwuoma picked up a loose ball and dived over the whitewash for their second try.

Gosar attempted several come back efforts through their winger; Godfirst Samson and playmaker Rukayat Salami but were prevented by a well coordinated Edo Rfc defence line whilst the…