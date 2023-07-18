Evans Rejoins Man United On Short-Term Deal

Premier League giants Manchester United have announced the re-signing of Jonny Evans, eight years after he left Old Trafford.

United announced the deal in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

Evans has signed a short-term deal to enable him to take part in the Red Devils’ upcoming pre-season matches in Edinburgh and San Diego.

The 35-year-old had been training with the under-21 side whilst considering his options following his departure from Leicester this summer.

He will travel as part of the group that will take on Lyon in the Scottish capital on Wednesday before joining the academy group in San Diego while the first-team will be in New York.

Loan spells at Sunderland and Belgian side Royal Antwerp came before he made his first-team debut in September 2007 aged 19.

Also read:Everton Move To Sign Iheanacho From Leicester City

Evans then became a more regular figure in Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, via another loan at Sunderland in 2008, collecting three Premier League…