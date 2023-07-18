Everton Move To Sign Iheanacho From Leicester City

Everton have registered their interest in signing Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Leicester City striker has one-year remaining on his contract.

According to Football Insider, the Foxes could be forced to sell the Nigerian to avoid him leaving on a free transfer next summer.



Leicester City will look to sell Iheanacho for between €10m to €15m.

The 26-year-old managed eight goals and five assists in 35 appearances across all competitions for Leicester City last term.

Iheanacho has scored 42 goals in 198 Premier League outings so far and won the FA Cup with Leicester in 2021.

He arrived the King Power Stadium from Manchester City in a deal worth €25m in 2019.

