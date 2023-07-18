Man United Agree £47m Deal For Onana

Manchester United have agreed a fee of around £47million with Inter Milan to sign former Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to talkSPORT, Onana is set for a medical and is expected to sign a five-year contract after the Premier League club met Inter Milan’s valuation.

The 27-year-old has already agreed personal terms ahead of his move to Old Trafford and will join United on their pre-season tour of the US.

United are still working on the structure of the payments to Inter but expect to finalise the agreement on Monday, with no problems anticipated having already agree the overall fee.

Manager Erik ten Hag identified Onana as the club’s primary transfer target after allowing David de Gea to leave this summer.

De Gea exited Old Trafford on a free transfer last week after 12 years as number one.

Dean Henderson is also expected to be sold to Nottingham Forest for a fee of around £20m ahead of Onana’s arrival.

Onana and Teg Hag know each other well having worked…