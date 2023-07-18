Nigeria’s Badminton Coach, Maria Omonehin Seeks Support For Bone Surgery

Nigeria and Lagos State Badminton coach, Omonehin Maria needs your support for her ongoing bone grafting surgery.

Surgery Background:

In 2018, Coach Maria survived an auto crash that kill a number of people in the bus after she was returning to Lagos from a national engagement in Abuja. The consequence of that auto crash for her was a broken leg with a big injury. She went through surgery and was on a wheelchair for a year as she had to learn how to walk on both feet again.

Coach Maria’s Progress:

At the middle of 2020, coach Maria was back on her feet and fully and actively back coaching national and state players again.

Coach Maria’s Relapse:

In late 2022, she suffered a relapse in her full recovery as she started noticing a spreading open wound on the operated leg. This wound kept increasing and later infected her bone.

In early 2023, Doctors told her she needed immediate surgery to save the leg. She would need to go through bone grafting if she was going to walk again. In…