Ronaldo Rates Saudi League Better Than MLS

Al Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said the Saudi Pro League “is better” than MLS and that he has no plans to play in the United States or return to a team in Europe.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo said this while speaking to the media after playing the first half of Al Nassr’s 5-0 preseason loss to LaLiga side Celta Vigo in Portugal.

“The Saudi league is better than MLS,” the Portugal star said when asked about making a move to the U.S. like his former rival in Spain Lionel Messi, who was unveiled as an Inter Miami CF player on Sunday.

Ronaldo, who was substituted at half-time with the score tied 0-0, added: “I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here.”

Already this summer, a number of high-profile players have indeed followed Ronaldo’s lead, with Karim Benzema, Marcelo Brozovic, N’Golo Kanteand Roberto Firmino all signing deals to play in the Saudi Pro League. Former Inter Milan player Brozovic was on the field with Ronaldo…