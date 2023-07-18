Waldrum Has Apologized For His Comments – NFF

Technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Augustine Eguavoen claimed Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has apologized for his recent comments against the body.

Waldrum and the NFF have recently engaged in war of words over the Super Falcons team list and preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The American also questioned NFF’s accountability, claiming money meant for the competition were diverted by the football house.

Eguavoen however said the 66-year-old has apologized for his outbursts.

” I am not comfortable with what I’ve been reading. I spoke with him. He apologized, he said he didn’t mean it that way,” Eguavoen told reporters.

” He felt if he speaks with a couple of people things will change, but it is not like that here, Nigeria is different, and Africa is different.

“But we have to do the right thing now, I’ve told him to just remain focused and forget about every other thing.

“Then as soon as the World Cup ends, we…