Amusan Charged With Anti-Doping Violation

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged world record holder in the 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, with missing three doping tests, Completesports.com reports.

Amusan confirmed the charge in a post on her Instagram account.

According to Amusan she was charged with three missed drug tests in a 12-month span, which can lead up to a two-year suspension even if an athlete never fails a drug test.

However, the 26-year-old expressed her intention to fight the charge by the AIU stating she is a clean athlete.

“Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed tests in 12 months. I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month’s World Championships.

“I am a CLEAN ATHLETE, and I am regularly; (maybe more than the usual) tested by the AlU -I was tested within days of my third “missed test.” I have FAITH that this will be resolved in my favor and…