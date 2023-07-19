Balde Pens New Contact At Barcelona

Spanish defender Alejandro Balde has signed a new contract at Laliga outfit FC Barcelona this summer.

According to Football Espana, Balde had been negotiating a new deal with the Catalan club for a couple of weeks now and now he signed penned a five contact with the Laliga champions.

The 19 year old has cemented his place as the first choice in the left-back position with Jordi Alba departing the club at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Balde sustained an ankle injury towards the end of last season but prior to the injury he was one of Barcelona’s standout players.

Barcelona have had a productive transfer window with IIkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez, Oriol Romeu and Vitor Roque joining the club.

Another youngster Lamine Yamal signed his first professional contract with the Blaugrana (Blue and Red) and his deal will run till 2026.

Balde netted once in 33 Laliga matches last season. Barcelona topped the league table with 88 points from 38 matches.

