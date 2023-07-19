Betway Zambia EXCLUSIVE Welcome Bonus: K1,000 BONUS

Looking to register with Betway Zambia? You’re in the right place. Within this article, we’ll walk you through all the key points you’ll need to know, including the Sign Up Bonus, Registration Process, and Deposit Methods, as well as what makes Betway the leading betting site in Zambia. If you’re ready to register already and don’t need the guide, you can do so using this sign up link

Betway Sign Up Bonus?

New customers to Betway Zambia can claim a Sports 50% first deposit bonus up to K1,000. It’s a simple process to claim the welcome bonus:

Register a new account here Make your first deposit up Place a bet on sports, with odds of 3.0 or higher, which is equal to 3x your first deposit amount Once your bet has settled, you will receive a 50% sports bonus

How does the Betway Sign Up Bonus Work?

If you were to deposit K1,000 in your new Betway account. Then place a bet worth K3,000 with odds of 3.0 or higher. Once the bet has settled a K1,000…