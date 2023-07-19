Fulham To Rival Brighton For Bassey

Fulham have make a strong effort to sign Calvin Bassey from Eredivisie giants Ajax after tabling a £15m bid.

David Ornstein, a reporter with The Athletic revealed on Wednesday that the Whites have made an official bid in writing to Ajax for the centre-back.

Ornstein also reported that the Cottagers are still waiting for the former European champions response to their bid.

Fulham are desperate to beat another Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion to Bassey’s signature.

Brighton have previously been linked with a move for the Nigeria international.

The 24-year-old is targeted by Fulham as replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo.

Nigerian-born Adarabioyo is seeking a move away from the Craven Cottage this summer.

Bassey linked up with Ajax from Scottish giants Rangers last summer.

