How Guardiola Influenced My Move To Barcelona –Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola played a role to influence his decision to join Barcelona.

The former City captain enjoyed his Barca signing ceremony on Monday.

Gundogan said of Guardiola: “There was not much he could do. I have been there for seven years, we know each other perfectly, almost without talking to each other. In the end, it was a combination of what I got in City, what I can earn in Barça, that I love challenges and was convinced by the project.

“I am hungry to improve here and continue to win.

“It was over the phone, during the holidays. He was the first to have the information for me, directly. I explained everything to him and expressed my appreciation to him and the club.

“I think he is also happy that I come to this club that he loves so much. I wish him the best, he is a big fan of Barça. He told me that when I need something, call him, advice or whatever I need

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All…