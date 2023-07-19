Mina Bags 4-Year Jail Sentence For Sexual Abuse

Celta Vigo’s Spanish forward Santi Mina has bagged a four-year jail sentence for sexual abuse.

Mina was accused of raping a lady in a campervan in Almeria six years ago.

According to Relevo the four-year sentence has been confirmed and he will also pay the woman €25000 in damages.

His appeal which was based on the inconsistencies in the victim’s testimony was dismissed on the grounds that the inconsistencies were not relevant.

The defence also argued that the woman’s motives were of a dubious nature and that she was seeking financial rewards from the prosecution.

Mina was loaned to Saudi Pro League clubside Al Shabab last season and has since returned to Celta Vigo.

Mina’s contract with Celta Vigo expires in 2024 and it is unclear whether the Laliga club will terminate his contract or they will keep him at the club.

Mina scored six goals and five assists in 27 Saudi Pro League matches last season.

