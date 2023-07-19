Okpekpe Road Race Gets AIU Clean Bill For Ninth Straight Edition

For the ninth straight edition, the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race has been given a clean bill of health by the Athletics Integrity Unit, AIU, following the negative dope tests recorded at the historic one-day meeting on May 27, 2023.

The ninth edition of the race was the first 10km gold label event on Nigerian road and it witnessed two new course records.

Kenya’s Daniel Simiu Ebenyo ran 28:28 to set the men’s course record while Kazakhstan’s Caroline Chepkoech Kipkirui ran 32:38 to smash the 32:41 record set by Ethiopia’s Wude Ayalew in 2014.

The AIU has not only confirmed the two-course records but has also certified that no athlete ingested prohibited substances or used prohibited methods during the competition.

This good news was communicated to Mike Itemuagbor, the promoter of the race early this week by the AIU.

“We are glad to communicate that the…