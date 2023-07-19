Romeu Joins Barcelona On Three-Year Deal

Former Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu has joined Barcelona from Girona on a three-year deal.

The LaLiga champions announced Romeu’s signing in a statement on Wednesday.

“Barcelona and Girona FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Oriol Romeu,” the club stated.

“The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2026, and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros.”

It is a returns to Barcelona for Romeu for a second time after he arrived at La Masia in 2004 to form part of the Catalan club’s youth set up.

The midfielder from Ulldecona in Catalonia moved through the categories to form part of the Barça Atlétic squad under then coach Luis Enrique, gaining experience playing in the Second Divisionof Spanish Football.

Romeu made his first team debut in the 2010/11, playing twice that season under Pep Guardiola.

At the end of the 2010/11 season Romeu…