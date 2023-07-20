2023 WWC: Canada Boss Wary Of ‘Unpredictable Opponent’ Super Falcons

Canada head coach, Brev Priestman reckoned the Super Falcons can be unpredictable.

Priestman’s side will take on the Super Falcons in their Group B clash at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Friday morning.

The Olympic champions are favourites to win the contest but the gaffer has warned her players they must be at their best against the West Africans.

“With Nigeria, you could argue that their consistency hasn’t been great, but when they’re good, they’re really good,” she was quoted by FIFA.com.

“I just think we just need a calmness and a belief in what we do well. We’ll be going to try and top the group.”

Canada and Nigeria met twice in a friendly last year with the North Americans claiming one win and the other game ending in a draw.

