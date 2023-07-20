2023 WWC: Nkwocha Charges Super Falcons To Go For Victory Against Canada

Former Super Falcons striker, Perpetua Nkwocha tasked the team to go for victory against Canada.

The former African champions will begin their campaign at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup against the Olympic champions at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday morning.

Nkwocha took to the social media to wish the Super Falcons good luck ahead of the game.

“I want to use this medium to wish our own Super Falcons and the entire coaching staff a good outing in the 2023 FIFAWWC in Australia &New Zealand, “she wrote on her Twitter handle.

“It’s time to show the world how determined,talented and unstoppable you are.

Go all out and give all your best. I wish you all a successful and injury free games.

“You can do it if you believe you can.”

The Super Falcons will also face co-hosts Australia and debutants Republic of Ireland in the same group.

