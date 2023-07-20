Barella On Man City’s Radar

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City this current summer transfer window.

Barella could cost City as much as €120 million given his talismanic influence at the Italian club. His contract with Inter runs out in 2026.

The Cityzens are looking to make a move for Barella if Bernardo Silva departs the Etihad. Silva is reportedly on the verge of joining French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €100 million.

Silva is contracted to Manchester City till the summer of 2026. He joined City in 2017.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, if Silva eventually joins Paris Saint-Germain, City will step up their bid and offer to sign Barella from the Coppa Italia champions.

Guardiola is said to be a huge fan of the 26 year old midfield maestro. Inter have already rejected an offer from Newcastle United for Barella this summer.

Barella joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2019, before the club signed him fully a year…