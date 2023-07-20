Exclusive: Super Falcons Will Conquer Canada In 2023 FIFAWWC Opening Game -Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel says he’s optimistic the Super Falcons will pick the maximum points against Canada in tomorrow’s 2023 Women’s World Cup opener.

Recall that Nigeria are also pitted alongside Australia and Republic of Ireland.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel posited that the team is capable of beating Canada on Friday.

“I am very optimistic that the Super Falcons will edge their Canadian counterpart on Friday despite many football pundits favouring Canada.

” Football is a game of 11 players on the pitch and I know our women have the experience to overcome Canada.

“With Oshoala and the other experienced players on the field of play, I don’t see Canada beating Nigeria.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.