Get Out Of Man United Now –Rooney Advises Greenwood

DC United boss, Wayne Rooney, has told Man United forward, Mason Greenwood not to hesitate to leave the Red Devils in a bid to revive his football career.

Recall that the former England striker was arrested in early 2022 over allegations of rape, assault, and coercive and controlling behaviour.

The charges have since been dropped, but it remains to be seen if Greenwood will be allowed to play for the Red Devils again.

However, in a chat with The Athletic, Rooney urged him to leave Man United and develop his football elsewhere.

“It leaves Mason Greenwood in a position where he is stuck.

“So for Mason, it’s a bad position to be in because I’m sure he just wants to play football. But for the club, its image and ensuring they make the right decisions, it’s almost a catch 22. I think the best thing for Mason now is to get out of the club and go and develop somewhere else.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in…